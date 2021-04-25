TS farmers achieve record maize yield

HYDERABAD

They get average yield of 2,800 kg per acre

Amid the despair and distraught being left behind by the coronavirus pandemic, the farming community of Telangana has been providing some ray of hope ensuring production of surplus foodgrains, irrespective of assured returns on investment besides their toil.

After setting the record of cultivating highest extent of paddy, on about 52.79 lakh acres, in the country during the current yasangi season, the farmers set another milestone of achieving the highest average yield of 2,800 kg (28 quintals) of maize per acre this season against the global average of 2,357 kg per acre, against odds such as uncertainty over market price and over procurement.

Cultivation area

According to officials of the Agriculture Department, maize has been cultivated on over 4.66 lakh acres with the estimated average yield of 2,800 per acre the production of the millet crop is likely to be about 13.05 lakh tonnes.

Although the support price for the crop is fixed at ₹1,850 per quintal, traders have been paying a maximum of ₹1,500 per quintal in the absence of market intervention by the government and record production of maize in the country this year.

“In the prevailing grim situation, the second summer in a row, it’s the agriculture sector that has been proving to be a glimmer of hope to the economy as consumption of foodgrains in raw, processed and value-added forms continues to be high. But for such growth, returns to farmers would have been much lower in the absence of market intervention”, a senior official said.

Officials said the world average of maize yield was 2,357 kg per acre although it was much higher in the United States of America (USA) at 4,262 kg per acre. In the country, the average maize yield during 2019-20 was 1,973 kg per acre and in Telangana in the last five years yield of maize has been 2,600 kg per acre.

However, this season it is estimated to be 2,800 kg per acre although there instances of some individual farmers achieving production higher than the average of the United States of America (USA).

A farmer at Kamanchikal in Raghunadhapalem mandal of Khammam district, N. Venkata Krishna Rao, achieved a yield of 5,050 kg per acre. “I have raised green manure crops before sowing maize to enhance the soil fertility and applied timely and recommended doses of fertilizer,” the farmer said.

“With an extension officer available for every 5,000 acres of land in the State now, timely guidance to the farming community is not difficult to the administration. Also, many farmers are hard working to achieve much as possible,” Principal Secretary (Agriculture) B. Janardhan Reddy said.