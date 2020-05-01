TS expects Centre to run more trains for migrants

As the first train carrying migrant labour to Jharkhand departed from here, the State government is expecting the Central government to deploy more such trains to transport migrant workers to their native States.

According to Labour department officials, surveys conducted by the department revealed that there are around 2.2 lakh migrant workers engaged in different works here. Migrants from four States – Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh – constitute a major chunk of those working in the State. “The number can be still higher if the migrants working in the establishments not registered with the department are taken into consideration,” a senior official said.

After the Central government has issued revised guidelines allowing migrants to move to their native States, the department is expecting the Centre to operate more trains to transport these workers. Trains originating from southern States like Tamil Nadu are likely to be routed through the State to enable movement of the workers engaged here to distant destinations like Bihar.

“Some trains bound to distant destinations like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are likely to start from Telangana, but a decision on this will be taken based on the number of workers stationed here,” the official said. Trains are the only mode of transport as it could take three to four days if they are sent by buses and the scope for the spread of virus because of the halts they would make midway for food and other requirements could be minimised by trains.

Once they reach the specified destination, it will be the responsibility of the respective governments to transport them to their respective villages/towns at its own expense. According to the protocol evolved for ensuring safe transport of the migrants, the Labour department is making arrangements to conduct preliminary health checks like thermal screening of workers intending to go to their native States.

“Full tests will only be done after they reach their native States. Depending on the condition of workers, the respective governments can send them to quarantine or ask them to observe home quarantine by making necessary stamping arrangements,” the official said.

Arrangements are being made to issue transit passes to groups of migrants from neighbouring States like Chhattisgarh who are willing to engage their own vehicles. Vehicles with such permits should not be made to stop for more than one minute at the checkposts located within the State while these vehicles could make brief halts at the inter-State checkpoints.