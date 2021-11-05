TS Engineers body urges Govt. not to hand over hydel projects to KRMB

Telangana State Electricity Assistant Engineers’ Association has requested the Special Chief Secretary (Energy) Sunil Sharma and the management of Telangana State Power Generation Corporation (TS-Genco), separately, not to hand over the hydro-electric projects in the Krishna Basin, particularly those at Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar projects, to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB).

A delegation of the association led by its general secretary M. Anil Kumar met Mr. Sharma here on Friday and explained that generation of about 2,000 megawatt hydro-electric power would face serious difficulties in the event of transferring the employees of power projects to the river board. The difficulties were lesser to Andhra Pradesh since it had no pumping mode hydro-electric stations, while Telangana had them both at Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar.

The association observed that all the hydro-electric power generation stations mentioned in Schedule-2 were equipped with the water measuring mechanism and same was recorded. There was no necessity for KRMB to involve in the administration, operation and maintenance of hydel generating stations to manage the water usage.

Besides, permanent absorption of sanctioned posts from AP and Telangana would lead to service matter issues such as seniority, promotions, transfers and wages and Telangana would lose the local employment opportunity as the subsequent recruitment would be handled by the Central Government, the association said in a memorandum submitted to the Special Chief Secretary.

They requested the official not issue orders for transfer of hydro-electric power stations, its offices and sanctioned posts and to pursue with the Ministry of Jal Shakti for amendments to transfer all the hydel stations mentioned in Schedule-2 to Schedule-3 so that the State Government would be entrusted to perform functions mentioned in Section 85 (1) of AP Reorganisation Act such as administration, operation, maintenance and regulation.

The association made a similar plea to the management of TS-Genco, later.