TS EAMCET from today

The Telangana EAMCET will begin on Wednesday amidst COVID-19 protocols and more than 1.43 lakh students trying their luck in the engineering stream. The engineering test will be held on September 9,10,11 and 14 in two sessions – from 9 a.m. to 12 noon and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The computer based test will be held in 102 centres including 79 in Telangana and 23 in the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.
There are test zones including four in AP and in each of the test zone about 17,000 candidates will write the test in each session. Officials said that candidates will not be allowed entry into the exam hall even if they are one minute late and advised them to start from their homes early keeping traffic and all other issues in mind. They will be allowed to enter the exam hall 75 minutes before the commencement of the test.
Officials also said candidates will be asked to give a self-declaration form that they have not been tested positive for corona. They also have to reveal if they have symptoms like cold, cough, fever or breathing issues.
Candidates are allowed to carry their gloves, hand sanitiser of 50 ml and water bottle. They have to wear masks and carry their own ball pens.
