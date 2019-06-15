TS doctors offer support as Bengal stalemate continues

Resident doctors of several government teaching hospitals across Telangana staged protests on Friday decrying the attack on a duty doctor at a government hospital in Kolkata on June 10 by relatives of a patient, who died under treatment.

The protests were held expressing solidarity with the doctors on strike in West Bengal and also against the increasing incidence of attacks on duty doctors by relatives of patients on the pretext of medical negligence.

Duty doctors at NIMS took out a procession on Friday raising slogans against the attacks and demanding increased protection at government hospitals to prevent such attacks.

Junior doctors, who also participated in the protests, raised slogans such as “save the saviour and save the doctor, stop attacks on duty doctors, we want protection and we want justice.” They also held placards with similar slogans. Several doctors sported black badges and bandages on their heads and hands as a mark of protest.

Doctors at Gandhi Hospital took out a rally and ‘submitted a memorandum’ to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi there.

Stating that such attacks were taking place intermittently in Telangana too, they said except assurance on increasing the security, nothing was done by the government. Repeated requests on increasing the security at hospitals had fallen on deaf ears and it was time the government increased security cover at major government hospitals such as NIMS, Gandhi and Osmania. Similar protests were staged in other government teaching hospitals across Telangana.