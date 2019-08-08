TS directed to file counter on illegal transport of animals

Justice A. Rajasekara Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the State government to file counter in a writ petition seeking action against illegal transport of animals in the backdrop of Bakrid festival.

The direction was passed after hearing a petition filed by Gau Gyan Foundation alleging that different animals, including buffaloes, sheep and camel, were being brought illegally to Hyderabad for Bakrid. The petitioner charged that no action was being initiated to save these animals despite representations to the Government. Government Counsel told the court that 27 check posts were set up across the State with surveillance cameras to check such illegal transportation of animals.

Order reserved

In another case, Justice A. Rajasekara Reddy reserved order in a writ petition challenging the continuation of Mohammed Saleem as chairperson of the Telangana State Wakf Board.

The Judge had heard the arguments made by counsel for Mr Saleem, Wakf Board, and petitioner Sultan Quaan of Sanathnagar. The petitioner appealed to the court that Mr Saleem lost eligibility to act as chairman of the Wakf Board as his tenure of Legislative Council expired on March 29, 2019. Mr. Saleem got elected as Member of the Wakf Board under State Legislature quota.