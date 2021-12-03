TS did not apply for district medical colleges’ scheme: Union Minister

HYDERABAD

03 December 2021 21:06 IST

Bharati Pravin Pawar responds to question raised by Uttam Kumar Reddy

The Central government has said that the Telangana government did not submit any proposals for new medical colleges under the Central government sponsored scheme for “Establishment of new medical colleges attached with existing district or referral hospitals”.

In response to a question raised by Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy in the Lok Sabha on Friday, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar informed that under phase-III of the scheme, all States were requested to submit proposals for consideration. However, no proposal has been received from Telangana for establishment of new medical college under this scheme.

She further said that all l5 medical colleges approved under phase-III have already been allocated. She said that the AIIMS in Bibinagar was approved at ₹1,028 crore in December 2018 and the project is to be completed in 2024. Out of the approved cost, ₹28.16 crore has already been released.

The Minister also said that MBBS classes commenced at AIIMS Bibinagar in 2019-20 academic year with an intake of 50 students and 62 students for the academic year 2020-21. For 2021-22, the institute will offer 100 MBBS seats.

There are 35 medical colleges in Telangana out of which 12 are in the government sector and 23 in private with an intake capacity of 5,240 MBBS seats and 2,231 PG seats, the Minister added.