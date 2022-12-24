ADVERTISEMENT

‘TS deploying tech for affordable, accessible healthcare’

December 24, 2022 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana is one of the few States, in the country, using technology to make healthcare affordable and accessible to all. It is also one of the few to have a dedicated cancer care network in association with tertiary hospitals, School Education Secretary and former Commissioner, Department of Health, Medical and Family Welfare Vakati Karuna said.

The official, who was addressing a conference on ‘Healthier heart for a better tomorrow,’ organised by the Federation of Telangana Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FTCCI), said this seeking to highlight the importance being attached to healthcare by the State government. Public health is a priority and in the eight years since Telangana formation there has seen a sharp fall in mortality rates as well as then number of malaria and TB cases.

Communicable diseases are also under control, said Ms.Karuna, who at the event was felicitated for her contribution to the healthcare sector, FTCCI said in a release.

FTCCI president Anil Agarwal, cardiac surgeon A.G.K. Gokhale and ASCI Director General Nirmalya Bagchi were among those who spoke.

