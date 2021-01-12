TS CDMA bags award for geospatial mapping of urban properties

Union Minister for Urban Development Hardeep Singh Puri gave away the award virtually to DMA N. Satyanarayana on Tuesday.

12 January 2021 23:48 IST

Award is for assessing 14 lakh properties in 72 municipalities

Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development’s Commissioner & Director of Municipal Administration has bagged the second runner-up prize nationwide for the ‘Geo-spatial Mapping of Urban Properties’ under the ‘Janaagraha’ - City Governance Awards for 2020.

Union Minister for Urban Development Hardeep Singh Puri gave away the award virtually to DMA N. Satyanarayana on Tuesday. The award is for CDMA-TS assessing 14 lakh properties in 72 municipalities sometime ago.

Now, the DMA is planning to utilise the same satellite technology to assess other parameters too - to take up 20.80 lakh property tax assessments, 6.79 lakh water tap connection assessments, 1.45 lakh trade licences assessments, 4,000 advertisement hoardings and four lakh cell towers using the ‘Bhuvan Integrated Mobile Application’ developed in coordination with the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC).

“We are planning to integrate the captured property assessments with respective modules to have realistic data and also to increase the tax base without actually increasing the tax rates,” said Mr. Satyanarayana, in a press release. The programme is being taken up under the ‘Pattana Pragathi’ programme in all urban local bodies.

The mobile app helps in identifying the under-assessed or un-assessed properties by matching their images with the satellite imagery which would augment the revenue by identifying the under assessed and un-assessed.

The initiative also helped the citizen to view his/her property in a spatial form with complete property details in a single platform without visiting the local municipal body office and avoiding any human interface. The respective municipal officials too can review the details without visiting the property and review the tax accordingly, added the release.