TS-bPASS soon for building permissions: KTR

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T.Rama Rao has asked the Town Planning officials state-wide to prepare for the launch of TS-bPASS, along the lines of TS-iPASS.

Addressing a day long meeting with officials from HMDA, GHMC, DTCP and other departments, Mr. Rama Rao said the TS-bPASS, intended for hassle free issue of building permissions, will be taken up as pilot in March. It will be extended in full scale from April 2 to all 141 municipalities, and corporations, besides the urban development authorities.

Heaping praise on the Town Planning officials for keeping Hyderabad city abreast in the whole country in terms of development, he said technology will be leveraged on in order to streamline the system of issue of permissions.

TS-bPASS will ensure speedy clearances from departments such as Fire Services, Power, Traffic and Planning wings.

Deliberations will be held with the respective department heads and builders before deciding modalities for implementation of the system. Measures are being mulled over to hold officials responsible for delays in issue of permissions, and to penalise them.

In order to tide over the staff shortage, temporary staff will be appointed in the Town Planning wing, till regular staff is recruited through TSPSC, Mr.Rama Rao said.

Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan, Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, GHMC Commissioner D.S.Lokesh Kumar, Cheif City Planner S.Devender Reddy, and others participated in the meeting.