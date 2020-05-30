Hyderabad

TS-bPASS only after Cabinet approval

The Telangana State Building Permission Approval and Self Certification System, also known as TS-bPASS, will come into force only after approval by the Cabinet and not from June 2, as announced earlier, a statement by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development department said.

The TS-bPASS is the online building permission and layout approval system part of the Town Planning wing. It is being developed on the lines of TS-iPASS for industrial permissions, and aimed at according building approvals based on self-certification process.

Trial run of the software is going on now, related to integration with other departments and inclusion of certain categories of prohibitory survey numbers, the statement said. Once it is done, it will be placed for discussion and consideration by the Cabinet.

