TS-bPASS monitoring committee constituted

19 June 2021 23:42 IST

A monitoring committee has been formed in GHMC to fast-track clearance of building approvals under the newly constituted TS-bPASS regime. The nine member committee will be chaired by GHMC Commissioner. It will have as members, the Chief City Planner of GHMC, District Collectors of Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, and Medchal Malkajgiri, Superintendent Engineer of the Irrigation Department, Director, Enforcement Vigilance, and Disaster Management wing of GHMC, Director General of Fire Services or his nominee, and any other officer nominated by the GHMC Commissioner.

The committee, meeting once every fortnight, shall monitor and review performance with regard to clearances and permissions. It will ensure disposal of all building permission applications within the prescribed time line, and resolve the complaints received from citizens in coordination with the line departments or agencies involved. Rejected cases as well as the reasons will be reviewed by the committee from time to time, and reports will be sent to government about the status of the applications received. The committee has also been assigned with the task of keeping record of dashboard and MIS reports pertaining to all applications with respect to building and layout permissions. For coordination with various departments, the committee shall appoint a nodal officer from the respective wings as single point contact for clearances. Time limits have been specified for each department for issue of NoC. Accordingly, provisional Fire NOC has to be issued within 14 days by the EVDM wing, approvals pertaining to the Telangana Non-Agriculture Land Assessment Act 2006 from the Revenue Department within 14 days, NOC pertaining to proximity to water bodies from the Irrigation department and from the Revenue department within 10 days each.

So far, GHMC has received a total of 124 applications under the single window system, while 2,318 applications have been made for self-certification or instant approvals, a statement informed.

