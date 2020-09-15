CREDAI welcomes TS-bPASS Bill

The Bill will boost real estate activity, it says

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI)-Hyderabad has hailed the TS Legislative Assembly passing the Telangana State Building Permission Approval and Self Certification System (TS-bPASS) Bill, ending decades of woes of denizens seeking building permissions in urban areas.

CREDAI-Hyd had played a pivotal role in the formulation of the policy with thorough evaluations and inputs from all stakeholders for a smooth implementation of TS-bPASS. This bill ushers in revolutionary reforms enabling citizens to commence their building construction through self-certification, said president P. Rama Krishna Rao, vice-president V. Rajashekar Reddy and the entire leadership team along with the managing committee members on Tuesday.

‘Salient features’

Highlighting the salient features of the bill, they said that it brought in a single integrated online platform for all approvals, time-bound approvals within 21 days, single application form for NOC across all departments, efficient processing of land use/conversion certificates etc. Citizens can obtain instant permission for constructions to an extent of 75 sq. yards to 600 sq. yards through self-certification under TS-bPASS and commence their construction work but must register with the municipal body concerned.

Mr. Rao said in case of shortfall of any documents, the same would be intimated to the applicant within 10 days and if permissions are denied within the stipulated 21 days, it is deemed to have been approved. An automated certificate will be issued with signatures of relevant authorities to enable them obtain bank loans or other financial assistance. Occupancy certificates too will be issued within 15 days.

"It is a landmark reform and the first of it’s kind in the country. We had convinced the Government to allow us to appoint consulting agency E&Y to study the best practices across the country to frame the policy. After a thorough study over a period of six months, we have submitted the recommendations to the Government which helped to pave the way for the approval of this policy," explained the president.

“We are delighted with TS government measures to help the real estate sector in the last few months including making registration and mutation of agricultural and non-agricultural properties easier. These reforms will see a massive surge in activity and will drive the growth and employment generation,” said Mr. Reddy. The association also requested the Government to curb sale of illegal plots and layouts and promote RERA approved projects.