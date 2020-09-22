TS BJP wants ‘clean’ electoral rolls

TS BJP delegation led by former MLA N.V.S.S. Prabhakar along with other leaders, including S. Malla Reddy, met State Election Commissioner Parthasarathi at his office on Tuesday to discuss the preparations for the forthcoming local body polls for GHMC, Khammam and Warangal municipal corporations.

They brought to the notice of the SEC certain irregularities that has occurred during the preparations of final draft rolls in the last GHMC elections, where they charged that genuine voters’ names have been deleted and scientific method was not used in finalising polling stations.

The party also raised doubts about the delimitation of divisions as the method varied for those within the core area from those in the erstwhile municipalities.

Mr. Prabhakar urged the SEC to ensure every genuine voter gets included in the electoral rolls and a massive awareness campaign be taken up to make first time voters register themselves online keeping COVID regulations in mind, a press release said.