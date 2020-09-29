TS-BJP reiterates opposition to LRS

Telangana State Bharatiya Janata Party (TS-BJP) has once again strongly expressed its opposition to the new Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) and said that its introduction during the pandemic, when people of all sections have suffered a severe setback, was ‘unfair and anti-people’.

Party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar informed the media on Tuesday that people cutting across all sections were more concerned about losing employment, livelihood and unable to run the businesses due to the lockdown. Therefore, bringing the scheme during these critical times showed the ‘callousness’ of the government.

He claimed that the protest programmes taken out across the State in front of the MRO offices were successful despite the arrests and detainments. By participating in these programmes, people have expressed their strong opposition to the LRS.

“TS people are determined to teach a befitting lesson to TRS in the municipal elections considering the intensity of the agitations against the LRS all over the State. The party will intensify the agitation till the government withdraws LRS,” he said.