TS BJP hails package to MSMEs

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay on Wednesday expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the NDA government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for announcing a ₹3 lakh crore package for MSME sector as part of ₹ 20 lakh-crore Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.
Relief measures such as ₹20,000 crore for debt-ridden units, loans without any collateral security for small industries, a moratorium on the loans for one year, setting up of fund with ₹10,000 crore, decision to allow the local industries to buy equipment below ₹200 crore without calling for global tenders, payment of Provident Fund by the Central government for the benefit of employees drawing salary less than ₹15,000 and other decisions will help the overall growth of the MSME sector especially in Telangana, he said in a press statement.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism