Hyderabad

TS BJP hails package to MSMEs

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay on Wednesday expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the NDA government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for announcing a ₹3 lakh crore package for MSME sector as part of ₹ 20 lakh-crore Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.

Relief measures such as ₹20,000 crore for debt-ridden units, loans without any collateral security for small industries, a moratorium on the loans for one year, setting up of fund with ₹10,000 crore, decision to allow the local industries to buy equipment below ₹200 crore without calling for global tenders, payment of Provident Fund by the Central government for the benefit of employees drawing salary less than ₹15,000 and other decisions will help the overall growth of the MSME sector especially in Telangana, he said in a press statement.

