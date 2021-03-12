‘TS became debt-ridden under KCR’

Hyderabad

12 March 2021

Telangana Telugu Desam Party (TTDP) president and MLC candidate for Hyderabad-Ranga Reddy-Mahabubngar Graduate MLC constituency, L. Ramana said the ruling TRS had turned the surplus state into debt-ridden state with its corruption and it was time the party was taught a lesson.

Addressing a Meet the Press here on Friday, he alleged that Chief Miniser, K. Chandrasekhar Rao had lost a great opportunity of serving the state with sincerity and focussed on destroying all the institutions in an effort not to be questioned for his corruption.

Mr. Ramana said lack of sincerity from the Chief Minister had doused the hopes of lakhs of youngsters who fought for a separate Telangana for better employment opportunities.

He said the development in Telangana and Hyderabad was due to the policies of the earlier governments.

He said his opponents - BJP's Ramchander Rao and Independent K. Nageshwar were given opportunities earlier but they failed.