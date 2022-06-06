TS bags ₹400 cr. pet food, bakery and EV projects

A pet food manufacturing plant, a chocolate and bakery products unit focused on export markets as well as an electric vehicles production facility were new investment proposals Telangana formally got on Monday.

The announcements were made at the launch of 2021-22 annual report of the Industries and Commerce Department by Minister K. T. Rama Rao.

Mankind Consumer Healthcare will setting up the pet food plant in the State with an investment of ₹159 crore. The plant will augment the agri-food ecosystem of the State by utilising cereals such as rice and maize. Also, it will utilise meat and fish waste.

3F Industries be investing ₹123 crore to establish a high-end unit for manufacturing export quality chocolates and bakery products in the Banda Timmapur Food Processing Industrial Area, near Hyderabad.

In another announcement, bakery and confectionery items maker Ravi Foods said it will be expanding its manufacturing footprint with an additional investment of ₹115 crore at Kothur, near here.

Voltly Energy, a part of UAE firm Meta4, said it will set up a manufacturing plant for production of e-vehicles as well as batteries and charging stations. Meta4 plans to integrate the EV’s with its own telematics software that provides real-time data to users for easier commute.