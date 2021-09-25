TS Aviation Academy bags Aero Club of India trophy

Telangana State Aviation Academy (TSAA) has bagged the Aero Club of India Rolling trophy as the best performing flying club at the event held on September 21.

Minister for Roads and Buildings V. Prashanth Reddy congratulated the team that called on him on Saturday. TSAA chief executive officer and secretary S.N. Reddy handed the trophy won by the Telangana team to the Minister.

Secretary general of Aero Club of India Cap. Anisha Suresh stated that the trophy was instituted in 2003 and 21 flying training clubs from across the country were members of the aero club. The member clubs were providing ab-initio training services to aviation pilots and engineers.

Second and third positions at the event were won by government aviation clubs. Legislator Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy, Special Chief Secretary Sunil Sharma, and Special Secretary Viziyendira Boyi also complimented the TSAA team.