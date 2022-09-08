TS Archives signs MoU for document conservation

Iranian govt.-backed NIMC to repair, conserve, digitise and catalogue Urdu, Persian historical documents

Staff Reporter
September 08, 2022 00:28 IST

The Noor International Microfilm Centre will repair, conserve, digitise and catalogue Urdu and Persian historical documents at Telangana State Archives and Research Institute. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G.

Documents at the Telangana State Archives and Research Institute (TSARI) will soon get a new lease of life with the institute signing an MoU for their preservation with Noor International Microfilm Centre (NIMC).

The Delhi-based, Iranian government-back NIMC, which has been preserving manuscripts and preparing microfilms, will repair, conserve, digitise and catalogue Urdu and Persian historical manuscripts and documents.

The MoU was signed at T-Hub in the presence of IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ali Chegeni, IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, TSARI director Zareena Parveen and NIMC director Mehdi Khajeh Piri.

The TSARI is a repository of rare and historical records, some of which belong to 1406 CE. Documents here are from the Bahmani, Qutb Shahi, Adil Shahi and Mughal dynasties. It has over 43 million documents, of which 80% are in classical Persian, and Urdu.

