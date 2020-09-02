TS , AP record high on drunk driving deaths

After Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh, Telangana has achieved the dubious distinction of witnessing maximum road accident deaths due to driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs in year 2019.
With 177 persons getting killed because of driving under influence of alcohol/drugs, Telangana stood at fourth position vis-a-vis other States. Figures for UP, Jharkhand and MP were 849, 413 and 199 respectively.
In fact, the two Telugu States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh put together witnessed 218 such deaths. This figure is more than that of Madhya Pradesh. Within the two Telugu States, AP has far lesser such deaths when compared to Telangana. Forty-one persons died in road accidents in AP due to driving after consuming liquor or drugs.
Data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) said Hyderabad recorded five such fatalities while Vijayawada witnessed two. Visakhapatnam, another big city of AP, has no such deaths. The two Telugu States put together recorded highest number of road accident fatalities next to UP. While 14,948 lives got snuffed out in AP and Telangana, the figure stood at a staggering 23,285 deaths for UP. Maharashtra lost 14,608 lives in such accidents.
Compared to 2018, lesser number of road accidents were reported in both Telugu States in 2019. The percentage of variation was 1.6 for AP and 3 for Telangana.
