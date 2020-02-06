TS, AP officials to meet today on Schedule IX institutions

The two Telugu States — Telangana and Andhra Pradesh — appear to have initiated definitive steps to resolve the long-pending differences between them on the division of assets and liabilities of Schedule IX institutions.

Senior officials of the four institutions listed under Schedule IX are expected to meet at the new Secretariat, BRKR Bhavan, on February 7 to discuss and resolve the differences relating to bifurcation of these institutions. The meeting, to be held under the supervision of State Reorganisation Affairs secretaries of the two States — K. Ramakrishna Rao and L. Premachandra Reddy — will be attended by representatives of the Scheduled Caste Cooperative Finance Corporation, Khadi and Village Industries Board, Goats and Sheep Federation and Medical Infrastructure Development Corporation of the two States.

The development comes in the backdrop of the meeting of the Chief Secretaries of the two States held here recently at which it was resolved to iron out the differences through consultation and mutual consent. The close-to-six-hour meeting of the Chief Secretaries reportedly decided to ensure discussions on the institutions where differences had persisted so as to arrive at a consensus on their bifurcation.

It assumes significance in the light of the AP government’s request to the Centre to treat the recommendations made for de-merger of the Schedule IX institutions by the expert committee headed by Sheela Bhide as one lot as against the Union Home Ministry’s direction to the two States to give their views and counter-comments in respect of institutions on which there are disagreements so that such cases can be considered on a case-to-case basis by it.

Of the 91 institutions listed under Schedule IX, the Telangana government gave its acceptance to the recommendations on de-merger of 68 institutions made by expert committee headed by retired bureaucrat Sheela Bhide and orders relating to majority of institutions were issued accordingly. The Andhra Pradesh government gave its nod to recommendations pertaining to de-merger of 53 institutions.

The Central government had been asked to resolve the differences pertaining the Singareni Collieries Company Limited and the State Finance Corporation. “The meeting is expected to resolve several issues provided the two sides adopt proactive approach,” a senior official said. More such meetings would be convened in the coming days so that the two States could amicably resolve the differences.

The Telangana government was firm that the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act 2014 and the orders given by the Union Home Ministry be adhered to by the two States.