TS, AP agree on telemetry equipment installation in Godavari basin

Diversion of Godavari water to Krishna Delta through Pattiseema Lift Irrigation Project by Andhra Pradesh figured prominently in the Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) meeting here on Tuesday, even as AP and Telangana have agreed for installation of telemetry equipment in the Godavari basin in the two States.

The meeting attended by Irrigation Secretaries and Engineers-in-Chief of AP and Telangana also decided to go for installation of telemetry equipment at various locations along Godavari river and projects in the basin to measure the water availed by the two States. A three-member committee comprising officials from the two States would study the issue on the locations where the equipment has to be installed and submit its report to the board in three months.

The two States have agreed on furnishing the detailed project reports (DPRs) of new projects in the basin, if any, to the GRMB so that the board could upload the information on its website. Chairman of the board H.K. Sahu suggested the representatives of the two States to submit such information in a fortnight’s time. The meeting also approved the working manual for the board.

Mr. Sahu was understood to have expressed his disappointment over the delay in submitting the information about Pattiseema, Purushottapatnam and Chagalnadu projects taken up by AP as decided in the last meeting of the board held in July.

‘Study Kolab DPR’

Further, he asked the two States to study the DPR of Middle Kolab multi-purpose project taken up by Odisha in Godavari basin and give their opinion.

The two States asked for two weeks’ time to give their views on it.

Official sources stated that Telangana made a strong point for compensatory allocation in Krishna waters in lieu of AP’s diversion of Godavari waters to Krishna Delta through Pattiseema Project. As AP opposed the contention of Telangana stating that it was only a temporary arrangement till the completion of Polavaram project, the GRMB has asked Telangana to submit its objections in writing to the board.

Further, the two States have agreed to provide budgetary support of ₹7.5 crore together for 2018-19 for the board’s functioning. It was also agreed to fill 25 posts in the board either on deputation or through recruitment with 10 each from AP and Telangana and 5 from the Centre.