TS adopts Union Ministry’s guidelines for travellers

Home-bound: A group of people from the North-East waiting to board a Shramik Special at the Kacheguda Railway Station on Saturday.

Home-bound: A group of people from the North-East waiting to board a Shramik Special at the Kacheguda Railway Station on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: G. RAMAKRISHNA

Only those with symptoms to be quarantined and their swab samples collected

The State Health department will implement guidelines for international and domestic travellers issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

Domestic passengers who are to reach the State by flights, trains, or by road will be allowed to go to home if they do not have any symptoms of COVID-19, provided that they self-monitor their health.

Call for assistance

However, if they later develop any symptoms or health complications, they have to dial helpline numbers 104 or 108.

Those with symptoms will be quarantined and tests will be conducted after their swab samples are collected.

Health Minister Eatala Rajender’s office on Sunday stated that domestic travellers need not undergo mandatory quarantine period of 14 days unless they are symptomatic.

Mr Rajender held a tele-conference with senior officials in the Health department to discuss the Ministry’s guidelines. It states that only asymptomatic passengers (international or domestic air travellers) will be allowed to travel. The same will apply to passengers travelling by trains or buses.

Undertaking

In case of international travellers, they have to submit an undertaking that they would undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days — seven days institutional quarantine, followed by seven days of isolation at home with self-monitoring.

However, in case of distress, pregnancy, death in family, serious illness and parent(s) accompanied by children below 10 years, as assessed by the receiving States, home quarantine may be permitted for 14 days. Similar exception is being extended to international travellers in Telangana for the past two days.

