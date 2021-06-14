TS adds 1,511 cases to its COVID tally

12 more succumb to infection; active cases stand at 2,461

The daily positivity rate of COVID-19 infection in the State came down slightly on Monday to 1.36% as 1,511 new cases and 12 deaths were reported during the 24-hour period till 5.30 p.m.

A total of 1,10,681 tests were conducted during the day, including 1,06,578 in government facilities. Reports of 1,479 samples were awaited.

According to the bulletin issued by the public health department, the cumulative positive cases in the State have gone up to 6,04,880 and the number of deaths has gone up to 3,496, so far. The case fatality rate remains at 0.57% as against 1.3% at the national level.

With 2,175 infected persons declared recovered on Monday, the total recoveries so far has gone up to 5,80,923. The recovery rate has slightly increased to 96.03% against 95.39% at the national level. The active cases as of Monday evening were at 20,461, including 8,629 undergoing treatment in various hospitals.

The number of COVID-19 in-patients in government hospitals was higher compared to those admitted in private hospitals for the first time after over two months. The cases reported on Monday included the highest of 173 in GHMC/Hyderabad area followed by 139 in Khammam and 113 in Nalgonda district.

In another 24 districts, the cases reported were in double-digit numbers with highest of 98 in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district and in the remaining six districts, they were in single-digit numbers with a lowest of five in Kamareddy district.

Based on the active cases in a particular locality, active micro containment zones in the State as of Monday evening were 318 including a highest of 111 in Nalgonda.

Another bulletin on COVID vaccination stated that 1,55,781 doses were administered to different categories of recipients on Sunday till 9 p.m., including 1,23,896 doses given to those in the 18-44 years age group.