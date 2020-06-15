‘Try to rope in corporate sector to run old-age homes’

Shocked over the plight of inmates of some old-age homes run by NGOs, Telangana High Court on Monday directed the State government to file a detailed report on all homes accommodating senior citizens and the funds being released by government for them.

A bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy also wanted to know how frequently government officials are inspecting these homes. If the homes are not inspected on monthly basis, the government should explain why it is ignoring the hapless senior citizens living there, the bench said in its order.

Passing the direction in a PIL plea, the bench said it was shocked over the revelations made in the report presented by lawyer Vasudha Nagaraj appointed as amicus curiae in the case. The report revealed that the “fundamental rights of the elderly inmates are being violated, both by the managers who are supposed to run the homes and certainly by the government”, the bench observed.

The government is legally bound to register, maintain, inspect, fund and look after the rights of the senior citizens, it said. The High Court sought to know how many homes are registered in Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Rangareddy. The bench directed the government to explore the possibility of roping in corporate sector to manage old-age homes as part of corporate social responsibility.

The companies can take over the homes or they can provide best infrastructure for the senior citizens as per their physical and mental needs, the bench said. The government should also think of bringing old-age homes, orphanage children homes, shelter homes and other homes under one umbrella.

By placing children under the guidance of elderly persons, a symbiotic relationship can be developed. While senior citizens get a chance to mentor the children, the latter would benefit from the experiences of the elderly, the bench said.

The government was directed to file report by June 23. The plea will be heard again on June 24.