TRS’s ‘Sarkari Bandh’ a failure: BJP

Khanapur Assembly’s Pembi mandal TRS ZPTC Bhukya Janaki Ramesh Naik joining BJP in the presence of State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

HYDERABAD

09 December 2020 00:31 IST

I thank farmers for not falling prey to political machinations: Bandi Sanjay

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that the ‘Sarkari Bandh’ called by the TRS government was a ‘total failure’ as none of the farmers of the State had participated in the agitation. “The government bandh has been marshalled by the police under officials’ supervision. I thank farmers for not falling prey to the political machinations of the ruling TRS and other parties,” he said at a press conference on Tuesday.

The party chief particularly took umbrage to the shutting down of TSRTC services. “Is it a loss when others agitate and not when TRS wants to sponsor a bandh? How will a loss making organisation recover if the government itself forces the services to be shut down?” he questioned.

Mr. Sanjay once again took strong objection to the active role sought to be played by the government employee union leaders in supporting the bandh. “Why are the union leaders acting remotes to the TRS party, which has not fulfilled a single promise of pay revision commission or enhancing the retirement age? Why are they acting like a political party? I challenge them to have direct elections to the State leadership,” he said.

The BJP leader said that his party would soon take up a state-wide agitation in support of the payment of bonus to farmers growing fine rice variety, for employees’ demands and for seeking Rythu Bandu scheme for tenant farmers also. The government had already resorted to election eve gimmicks of announcing new colleges and grants to places scheduled for polls, he pointed out, and demanded payment of ₹10,000 each to affected families in floods and other disasters in Warangal and other parts as was done in Hyderabad.

Earlier, fellow MP from Nizamabad D. Aravind ridiculed Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s support for the farmers’ bandh. “This is the same CM who had removed dharna chowk and did not allow anyone to even hold a protest meeting. He should answer why so many farmers’ suicides happen in TS, why farmers are denied bonus, crop insurance and adequate procurement centres here,” he said.

Mr. Aravind claimed the TS government has been encouraging corporatisation of healthcare, education and other sectors over the years so “what is his single problem against the Farmers Acts that he chose to support agitation by middlemen of Punjab and Haryana?” .