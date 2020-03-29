TRSMA offers school buildings, hostels to govt.

The Telangana Recognised School Managements Association (TRSMA) has come forward to provide its schools and hostels to the government for use in the coronavirus crisis and also offered to provide free food to the needy.

In a meeting with State Planning Board vice chairman B. Vinod Kumar here, TRSMA representatives led by president Y. Shekar Rao offered its buildings for any purpose the government feels to use in dealing with the crisis due to lockdown. The TRSMA also offered to provide free food to daily wage workers and those in need of food.

Mr. Vinod Kumar appreciated their decision and said schools also have hostels with bed and mess facility and those can be used to support the government’s initiatives to deal with the crisis. He asked the association to give the details to the respective Collectors in the districts so that best use can be made of the facilities in tune with the government’s requirements.