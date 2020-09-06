TRS will soon be history, Congress is future: Uttam

PCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy with DCC presidents in Hyderabad, on Sunday.

Hyderabad

06 September 2020 23:01 IST

‘People, Ministers, MLAs and officials have no access to Pragathi Bhavan’

Pragathi Bhavan has turned into an epicentre of official activities with no access to Ministers, MLAs and other officials, except the family of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao - leading to collapse of the administration, TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has alleged.

In short, even people have no access to it, he said adding people are tired of this kind of administration and are looking for a change.

Mr. Reddy made these observations while addressing the District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents at Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday.

He said people have increasingly realised that the functioning of State government has become symbolic and all departments, except for those involving huge tenders, have lost their relevance. The DCC presidents need to use this vacuum between people and the people’s representatives to take Congress party’s policies closer to the people who had access even to the Chief Minister during its rule.

The PCC president said the TRS leaders accumulated illegal wealth through corruption and are using a part of ill-gotten money to fight elections.

Corruption is at its peak in all the departments and common people are being subjected to huge inconvenience due to lack of accountability among leaders of the ruling party, he said.

Public resentment is high towards the TRS government, and using this opportunity, the party cadre should move closer to the people, Mr. Reddy said. He said that the Congress is very strong in rural areas due to the efforts of the DCC presidents. Party's foundation is intact at the grass root level despite the defeat in 2014 and 2018 elections, he said.

He asked the DCC presidents to identify the important local issues, reminding that most of the sections who supported TRS in previous elections have now distanced themselves. “TRS will soon be history and Congress is the future,” he said.

The TPCC chief also strongly objected to the behaviour of some police officials towards the Congress and other opposition parties. He said that some police officials, at the instance of TRS leaders, are harassing the Congress workers and implicating them in false cases.