TRS Warangal meet rescheduled to Nov. 29

01 November 2021 22:56 IST

The ‘Vijaya Garjana’ public meeting of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) scheduled to be held in Warangal on November 15 has postponed to November 29, which is also Telangana ‘Deeksha Diwas’.

The postponement of the meeting was decided by party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao with a suggestion made by TRS leaders and ministers. Ministers Errabelli Dayakara Rao and Satyavathi Rathod, Chief Whip D. Vinay Bhaskar, former MPs B. Vinod Kumar and Kadiyam Srihari, former Speaker S. Madhusudana Chary, legislators N. Narender, A. Ramesh, P. Sudershan Reddy, C. Dharma Reddy and others at a meeting held in Warangal.

The party leaders felt that November 29 would be more appropriate to hold the public meeting as it coincides with the launch of KCR’s fast-unto-death on the same day in 2009 as an all-out move in support of the statehood demand. Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao told the party leaders to inform the party activists and supporters about the change in date and also shift the arrangements of transportation and others to November 29.

