TRS victory unparalleled: KCR

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao termed the victory of the TRS in the municipal polls unparalleled and it was a reflection of people’s faith in the party and the leadership.

KCR said the victory came even though he or TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao had stayed away from the election campaign but the Opposition parties were spreading canard that he had misused power and money.

He advised the opposition not to spew venom on the victory and remember that such a consistent victory had not been possible for any other party in the country even during the Indira Gandhi or N.T.Rama Rao wave. “We are winning about 120 municipalities out of the 130 and we captured all the 32 Zilla Parishads earlier,” he reminded.

‘Fully fit’

Even as rumour was rife that IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao would take the reins from his father, the seating arrangement at the press conference led to further rumours. KTR was seated next to KCR, unlike in the past, with other Ministers occupying the chairs beside them.

KCR had everyone in splits, asking a scribe whether they did not want him to continue in the seat after the question of leadership change was shot at him. He shared the details of his recent visit to the hospital for health check-up and said the doctors declared him fully fit and healthy and there was no reason for him to leave the chair.