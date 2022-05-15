TRS unleashed a reign of tyranny, says Bandi Sanjay

May 15, 2022 21:44 IST

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar charged the TRS dispensation in the State with unleashing a reign of tyranny and anarchy targeting the BJP activists for exposing its “corruption-ridden and despotic regime”.

“The BJP will not spare those indulging in vendetta politics and probe their acts of omission and commission, gross misuse of power and shady deals after coming to power in Telangana,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Addressing a press conference on Sunday after consoling the grandmother and sister of deceased BJP activist Sai Ganesh, he blamed the TRS’ ‘vendetta politics’ for his suicide in Khammam last month.

“Sai Ganesh was implicated in false cases at the behest of ruling party leaders which drove him to resort to the drastic step,” he charged, alleging that his dying declaration was not recorded and deliberate attempts were made to shield those responsible for his suicide.

A thorough investigation by the CBI will unravel the facts and ensure justice to the bereaved family, he said, seeking stringent action against those responsible.

Taking a dig at those at the helm, he alleged that the “unabated murders and rapes as well as land and sand scams” in the State spoke volumes about lawlessness under the present regime.

“People of Telangana are looking at the BJP with great hope to free the State from the clutches of the TRS’ reign of tyranny and misrule,” he said.