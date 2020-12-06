TRS to support Bharat Bandh call by farmers tomorrow

HYDERABAD

06 December 2020 23:22 IST

CM appeals to people to make bandh a huge success

The ruling TRS has extended complete support to the Bharat Bandh called by farmers’ organisations on December 8.

Party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao announced the decision and appealed to public to make the bandh success. He also said the TRS cadre will actively participate in the agitation.

Defending the struggle by farmers against the three farm laws enacted by Parliament, Mr. Rao said the laws adversely impacted their interests. It was precisely because of that the TRS opposed the Bills in Parliament. He stressed the need for the agitation to continue until they were repealed.

The struggle by farmers was justified, he said, and appealed to public to express solidarity with them by observing bandh.

Hours after Mr. Rao issued a release, Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao told a press conference at the party office that the Chief Minister took the decision to convey a clear message to the Centre about several progressive and forward looking measures taken up by the State government for farmers.

He called upon ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, important leaders and workers of TRS, to hit the highways in their respective constituencies for protests on December 8. They should mobilise crowds on highways to stop movement of traffic.

Mr. Rao asked owners of shops and business establishments to reopen their premises two hours late. Transport companies should also resume their operations only in the afternoon. RTC buses should not take to roads till the afternoon.

He also asked TRS workers to explain to public the ill effects of the new farm laws, how agriculture will go into the hands of corporates and the strategy of the Centre to dismantle MSP for farm produce. He said he saluted the farmers who braved the hostile winter weather in the national capital while carrying out their agitation.

Rythu Bandhu Samiti chairman Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, ministers Md. Mahmood Ali, P. Sabitha Indra Reddy, MP K. Keshava Rao, legislators Balka Sumna, M. Srinivas Reddy and others spoke supporting the bandh call.

Agriculture Minister S. Niranjan Reddy said the major fallout of the bills were denial of MSP to farmers and handing over farming to the corporate sector. He alleged that the Centre had prevented the State from giving bonus to superfine varieties of paddy as it had threatened to stop procurement in the event of State paying bonus to farmers.