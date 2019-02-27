TRS to stump Congress with new strategy in LS polls

In a new strategy to stump the Opposition, the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) will not declare its Parliament candidates in advance like it did in the recent Assembly polls, but reveal the names only when the nomination date approaches.

The indication was given when TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao decided to go on a tour of all the parliamentary constituencies for review meetings from March 1 to 11. The meetings to be attended by party leaders from the grassroot-level to constituency, will discuss only the strategy and preparation -- but not the names anywhere.

When everyone is expecting the party to announce the names much in advance, the party chief and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to go ahead with a new strategy. This is quite surprising more so after the main rival Congress party has planned to announce its candidates much in advance to take the advantage like the TRS did in the Assembly polls.

“In all likelihood, the names will not be announced till the nomination dates are announced,” a senior leader confessed. “That is why the party doesn’t want to encourage discussion of the names during Mr. KTR’s tour,” he said, adding that no one can read the mind of TRS chief.

The rival parties however see this as a ploy to encourage defections till the last minute, and also possibly snatch some strong candidates from the opposition parties to further weaken them. Sources in the TRS say the party is looking at new candidates in six constituencies at least -- including where it lost in the last elections.

It is quite clear that Nalgonda will see a new TRS candidate since Mr. Gutta Sukhender Reddy has been quite openly expressing his views not to seek party ticket. He was elected on the Congress ticket but shifted loyalties to TRS. Another constituency that TRS lost in the 2014 elections was Nagarkurnool, reserved for Scheduled Castes.

Konda Vishweshwer Reddy, who was elected on TRS ticket from Chevella resigned and joined the Congress few days before the Assembly polls. Malkajigiri MP Ch. Malla Reddy, who was elected on TDP ticket, shifted to TRS and is now the Minister for Labour in the State. Balka Suman also resigned from Peddapalli Parliament constituency and won from Chennur Assembly seat.

So TRS will be actually without sitting candidates in at least Nalgonda, Chevella, Peddapalli and Malkajgiri constituencies but it is said that it may drop three more sitting MPs thus taking the figure to seven. A few of them to lose out include some senior leaders, it is said.