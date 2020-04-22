TRS to mark foundation day in a novel way

The foundation of the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) on April 27 will be a different affair in the midst of COVID-19, and the party wants to use face mask to spread awareness on the deadly virus and the precautions to be taken in tune with the lockdown guidelines.

‘Sport a mask and distribute the same to the needy in as many as possible in your areas’ will be the theme but strictly not in groups. The TRS MP, Santosh Kumar Joginapally tweeted on how the party celebrations are likely to be this year asking the party followers to distribute masks.

“So, on April 27, marking our party #FoundationDay, I urge all my compatriots to sport a mask & distribute as many as possible in your areas, very strictly not in groups. Let’s take this up on War-Footing. No one shall go without mask from now. You can share photos with Mask,” he tweeted.

Mr. Santosh Kumar said face mask is an imperative tool to muffle this torment, and according to a study with everyone mask-on in the society, there is mere 1.5% chance of spreading the virus, he said. “Be it on your face until we destroy #COVID19 entirely,” he said.