Hyderabad

TRS to launch nation-wide stir against changes to Electricity Act

The Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) will ignite a nationwide agitation along with other southern States if the proposed changes to the Electricity Act by the Central government are not withdrawn, Telangana Rashtra Samiti MLA A. Jeevan Reddy warned here on Thursday.

At a press conference here, he reminded that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao started Telangana agitation by taking up the fight on the electricity tariffs that hit Telangana farming sector in the combined State.

He said the TRS would take along all the farmers in the country to launch a similar agitation against the BJP government.

Stating that the proposed changes to the Electricity Act would deprive farmers of free power, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would have to bear the brunt of farmers.

Mr. Reddy said farmers are supporting the Chief Minister on the proposed changes. He said those who played around with power issues to farmers had to bite the dust in the elections and recalled how the then Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu faced the ire of farmers in the combined state. He reminded that Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy was voted to power twice on the free power promise.

Mr. Reddy argued that the record production of grains in Telangana is due to the free power supply that farmers enjoyed and challenged the BJP to announce openly if it is against supplying free power to farmers. The proposals are against the federal spirit of the Indian Constitution, he said.

Terming the BJP as “Bharatiya Bogus Party (BJP), he said the BJP leaders should ensure national status to Kaleshwaram project if they have any concern for Telangana. He said the Congress party should also speak out against the changes.

