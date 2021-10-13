TRS to elect its new president on Oct. 25

Public meeting in Warangal on Nov. 15

Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) will conduct a massive meeting in Warangal on November 15 to celebrate 20 years of its’s journey and achievements as a party and the government that has become synonymous with welfare and development, said TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao said.

The meeting will recall the party’s contribution to Telangana in terms of achievements to the State where the party leaders from the panchayat to State-level will participate, he said at a press conference here.

The party plenary would be held on October 25 at the HICC to elect the party president by the delegates. It was not held in the last two years due to Parliament elections and COVID-19 situation. Generally, party plenary is held on April 27 every year marking the foundation day. Since the COVID situation has eased due to less cases and also vaccination, the party has decided to hold it now.

The schedule for electing the party president will be released on October 17 and nominations will be accepted till October 22. The party president will be elected during the general body meeting on October 25 that would be attended by more than 13,000 TRS elected representatives from across the State

He said former MLC M Sreenivas Reddy will be the returning officer while Paryada Krishnamurthy will be the supervising officer. Former Speaker Madhusudhana Chary will head the resolutions committee to finalise the resolutions to be passed at the meeting.