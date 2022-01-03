TRS to celebrate Rythu Bandhu feat

Celebrations to mark transfer of over ₹50,000 crore investment support

TRS has decided to organise a week-long Rythu Bandhu celebrations across the State from January 3 to 10, by following all COVID norms, to mark the transfer of over ₹50,000 crore grant as investment support to landholding (pattadar) farmers in eight phases from 2018-19 kharif.

Working president of the party and Minister K.T. Rama Rao along with Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy and Rythu Bandhu Samiti president P. Rajeshwar Reddy held a teleconference with the party ranks on Sunday and issued directions on organising the celebrations.

Speaking to the cadre, Mr. Rama Rao said that neither the Chief Minister of any State nor the Prime Minister had thought of this basic scheme for farmers. “It was CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao who implemented it successfully for the last four years and helped farmers take up cultivation in time by providing timely investment as grant,” he said.

He also said that over ₹50,600 crore would have reached the bank accounts of landholding farmers by January 10 as investment support for the last eight agricultural seasons, and called it a historic moment.

From strengthening of minor irrigation tank system to construction of the largest lift irrigation scheme in the world, Kaleshwaram, and implementation of Rythu Bima were also other major achievements of the TRS government that benefited the farming community, he noted. He asked party legislators to lead the celebrations by taking along all in their constituencies.