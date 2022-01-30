TRS to boycott President’s address

HYDERABAD

The TRS has decided to boycott President Ramnath Kovind’s address to the joint session of Parliament at the commencement of its budget session on Monday in protest against the indifference of Centre to fulfill its promises to the State in bifurcation law.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Parliamentary party of TRS presided by Chief Minister and party president K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday.

Chevella MP G. Ranjith Reddy said it was decided to wait till the presentation of the Union budget on Tuesday before turning the heat on the Centre. If the demands of the State were not conceded, the TRS will chalk out its action plan to confront the Centre.

