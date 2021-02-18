TRS suspends murder accused

The Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) has suspended Kunta Srinivas, accused in the murder of the lawyer couple in Manthani, from the party.

Party general secretary M. Srinivas Reddy said the decision would come into effect immediately.

Kunta Srinivas is a close follower of former Manthani MLA and Peddapalli Zilla Parishad chairperson Putta Madhu.