‘TRS schemes are being sponsored by BJP funds’

Sanjay, Vijayashanti address roadshows in Nalgonda district

Bharatiya Janata Party State president Bandi Sanjay and party leader Vijayashanti on Monday said it has become a habit for the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi to utilise funds sent by the Centre, but brand them as those of the TRS. In most cases, the intended benefit is not reaching the beneficiaries, they said.

Mr. Sanjay participated in the bypoll campaign for his candidate Ravikumar Naik by addressing road shows in various villages of Gurrampode mandal in the district.

The party chief was seen reading out details of the schemes and the allocated funds, vis-à-vis its implementation in Telangana. He said the entire administration of gram panchayats, construction of toilets, roads and lighting, the employment guarantee scheme, irrigation, among several other schemes, are being funded under schemes of the BJP-led government.

“But in Telangana, they are branded differently. Even funds for graveyards are by BJP. Although the Centre made allocations for housing, the TRS government did not build any 2BHK in Nagarjunasagar,” he said.

Ms. Vijayashanti also addressed people of Nagarjunasagar through her road shows. She said TRS is heavily indulging in distribution of liquor and cash in tandas to make voters insensible. She also alleged that the TRS leaders are going to the extent of telling elderly people and weaker sections of the society that welfare benefits would not reach them if a non-TRS candidate is elected.

The actress-politician also said the Congress and the TRS are “for each other” - as Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Congress leader K. Jana Reddy were friends, and their only aim is to stop the BJP from winning elections, she said.