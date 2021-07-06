TRS sarpanch speaks out against Rythu Bandhu

‘It is only benefitting owners of large holdings’

A woman sarpanch of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) created a flutter by criticising the Rythu Bandhu scheme terming it a “pro-big farmers (landlords)” scheme at a meeting held in connection with Palle Pragathi programme at Nayakulagudem in Sujathanagar mandal on Monday.

The meeting was attended by Kothagudem MLA Vanama Venkateshwara Rao and several other ruling party leaders.

The woman sarpanch’s criticism of the flagship investment support scheme of the TRS government left the ruling party leaders perplexed.

Nayakulagudem sarpanch M. Nagarajeshwari flayed the Rythu Bandhu scheme alleging that it was benefiting only big farmers with large land holdings. “Big farmers holding 10 or more acres are getting huge benefits under the investment support scheme, she said.

Visibly upset over a suggestion made by one of the ruling party leaders on the dais to read out the prepared text, the woman sarpanch gave vent to her emotion. “Let me give voice to the concerns of poor people and highlight their problems,” she said adding: “Though I belong to the ruling TRS, it is my bounden duty to articulate the voices of people who elected me.”

Sarpanches are the elected representatives of the gram panchayats, she asserted, finding fault with instances of issuing of show-cause notices and suspending sarpanches. “This is not fair on the part of the ruling dispensation,” she added.

The video clip of her speech went viral on social media later in the day.