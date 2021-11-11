TRS ridicules BJP’s demand for Kharif paddy purchase

They suggest that BJP leaders get nod for Rabi paddy procurement

Telangana Rashta Samithi (TRS) has ridiculed the protests staged by the State unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in front of Collectorates demanding purchase of paddy produced in the Kharif (Vanakalam) season, when the exercise is already in progress and accused them with playing with the lives of paddy farmers in the State.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Rythu Bandhu Samithi (RBS) Chairman Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Civil Supplies Corporation (CSC) Chairman Mareddy Srinivas Reddy and others

alleged that the Centre was discriminating against the State in the matter of paddy/rice procurement stating that when it was lifting over 2 crore tonnes of rice every year from Punjab, only half of it was being taken from Telangana for two years. Production of paddy in Telangana was over 3 crore tonnes during 2020-21 agriculture year, they noted.

On the procurement of paddy produced in the Kharif, Mr. Rajeshwar Reddy said about 5,11,334 tonnes worth over ₹1,000 crore was already purchased with minimum support price (MSP) at 3,550 out of 6,663 paddy procurement centre opened so far. Terming the BJP’s protest on Kharif procurement as a political drama, the TRS leaders suggested them to get the Centre’s nod on procurement of rice produced in the Rabi season.

They also suggested that the BJP leaders get the FCI letter on not procuring boiled rice produced in Rabi withdrawn. On BJP leaders’ doubts over paddy extent in the Kharif season, Mr. Reddy reminded them of the fact that Union Ministry of Agriculture would keep a tab on cultivation and production of all crops in every State by collecting information on weekly and monthly basis and said the extent was about 62 lakh acres this year.

Asked why the State could not produce more raw rice, Mr. Reddy said producing it in the Rabi season was difficult in Telangana due to the extreme temperate conditions. He also admitted that raw rice milling capacity was less in Telangana and it would need about 2 years to scale it up by converting the present boiled (steam) milling units.