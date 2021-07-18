TRS rejects Revanth’s allegations on Kokapet lands

The TRS has rejected the allegations made by TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy on the Kokapet land auctions and said the process was transparent.

“No one prevented Revanth Reddy from participating in the bidding to check its veracity as it was done online. Opposition parties should stop damaging the image of Hyderabad,” said TRS general secretaries Bodakunti Venkateswarlu and Srinivas Reddy.

At a press conference here, they said the online bidding was conducted by a Central agency and all State governments follow the same procedure. They accused Mr. Revanth Reddy of blackmailing people and continuing it even after becoming the PCC chief. “He is damaging the image of Hyderabad with his baseless allegations,” Mr. Venkateshwarlu said.

The TRS leaders also defended the sale of land now than when they were in Opposition. “We opposed the land sale then as money accrued then was spent on Andhra Pradesh and not Telangana,” Mr. Srinivas Reddy said. He reminded that Raj Pushpa Pvt Ltd was a well-known real estate company much before Telangana was formed.