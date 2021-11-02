TRS reacts cautiously to Huzurabad defeat

HYDERABAD:

KTR, Harish compliment toil of cadre, leaders

The ruling TRS has reacted cautiously to the defeat of the party in the Huzurabad Assembly by-election.

TRS working president and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao, who is on a visit to France now, tweeted that “TRS has seen many highs and lows in the last 20 years and this (Huzurabad) election (result) will not be of much significance or consequence”.

He complimented TRS candidate Gellu Srinivas Yadav for putting up a spirited fight and appealed to all TRS workers to work with increased resolve to forge ahead in future battles. He also thanked and applauded the tireless efforts of Ministers T. Harish Rao, Koppula Eshwar and Gangula Kamalakar, who led the party campaign, and all other TRS legislators and party leaders and cadre who had toiled for a win in Huzurabad.

Mr. Rama Rao also thanked the social media warriors who had worked relentless in the campaign.

Reacting to the by-poll result, Finance Minister T. Harish Rao, who shouldered the campaign of the party throughout, said he would accept people’s verdict with all humility and thanked everyone who voted for the party. Thanking the party cadre for their hard work, he said there was not much reduction in TRS vote share and alleged that BJP and Congress had colluded to defeat TRS. A few senior Congress leaders had also vouched the BJP-Congress nexus, he claimed.

He stated that TRS would take the result into its stride and work for the people of Telangana with renewed vigour.

Meanwhile, party candidate Srinivas Yadav said two national parties colluded to defeat a student leader.