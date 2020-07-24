TRS ranks celebrate KTR’s birthday

The leaders as well as rank and file of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) organised the birthday celebrations of party’s working president and Minister for Municipal Administration, Industries and IT K.T. Rama Rao on a large scale across the State, in spite of the call given to keep it a low-key affair.

Party’s legislators, Members of Parliament, Ministers and other leaders participated in the events organised on the occasion of Mr. Rao’s birthday in districts by planting saplings, distributing fruits and bread to patients in hospitals, organising blood donation camps, cutting cake in Bala Bhavans, Sishu Vihars, juvenile homes and orphanages. They distributed clothes and fruits to children in orphanages as part of ‘Gift a Smile’ programme and distribution of essential commodity kits among the poor.

In view of COVID-19 spread, very few leaders met Mr. Rao personally. Among those who wished him personally were Ministers G. Jagadish Reddy, V. Prashanth Reddy, E. Dayakar Rao and Satyavathi Rathod, Rythu Bandhu Samithi Chairman P. Rajeshwar Reddy, GHMC Mayor B. Rammohan, MP M. Kavitha, legislators A. Jeevan Reddy, Shakeel Ahmed, B. Venkateshwarlu, S. Saidi Reddy and others. They presented plants to Mr. Rao on the occasion.

People from different walks of life including political, corporate, film, sports, diplomats and others greeted Mr. KTR on Twitter and other media platforms. Legislative Council Chairman G. Sukender Reddy, Assembly Speaker P. Srinivas Reddy, Deputy Speaker T. Padma Rao Goud, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Minister T. Harish Rao, State Planning Board Vice-Chairman B. Vinod Kumar, former MP K. Kavitha, several other Ministers, legislators and MPs, including those from neighbouring AP, greeted Mr. Rao on social media.

From the corporate world, CEO of Tech Mahindra C.P. Gurnani, president of NASSCOM Debjani Ghosh, film personalities K. Chiranjeevi, D. Venkatesh, Pawan Kalyan, G. Mahesh Babu, D. Rana, Ram Charan, Ravi Teja, Prakash Raj, Rakul Preet Singh, Lakshmi Manchu and several others, sports personalities - Saina Nehwal, V.V.S. Laxman and many other greeted him on social media.