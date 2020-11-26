TRS raising bogey of law and order fearing defeat: BJP

HYDERABAD

26 November 2020 01:07 IST

‘What is wrong in appealing to the majority community?’

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar continued his tirade against Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and the TRS government and challenged him to release a white paper stating that welfare schemes are being taken up here without contribution from the Central government.

“You do it, then we all vote for you on Dec.1,” he said.

Continuing his roadside meetings as part of the GHMC polls at Suraram on Wednesday night, the BJP chief claimed that all the schemes being taken up in Telangana are being taken up with major contribution coming from the Central government, including subsidised rice.

‘Funds misused’

“On every welfare scheme, he is putting his photo, despite the Centre making allocations. Even the funds given for COVID-19 were misused to benefit the corporate hospitals which fleeced the people. Mr. Rao did not step out of Pragati Bhavan when the city was hit by floods too,” he charged. Mr. Rao is raising the bogey of law and order problems and communal strife as he fears defeat in order to postpone the GHMC polls.

‘Dubbak stunt’

“His son Mr. K.T. Rama Rao tried the same stunt during the Dubbak bypoll campaign but people replied overwhelmingly by voting in favour of our party candidate. The result is going to get repeated here," he claimed.

“The Chief Minister is hatching a conspiracy to put off the polls because of the increasing support for our party. We will not sit quiet if he takes such a step,” he said. How can the TRS, which aligned with the Majlis, accuse the BJP of being a communal party, he questioned. MIM won five seats in Bihar without promising a special package or two-bedroom housing or jobs but appealing to the minority community? What is wrong in appealing to the majority community to vote for us?, he wondered.

Empty promises

The TRS has been only making empty promises like two-bedroom housing for the poor even after Centre gave ₹3,500 crore.

The government has to give an account of where the money was spent when storm water drains and sewage network is in shambles, he said.

“The Chief Minister wanted to throw alms of ₹10,000 each and that too was stopped forging my signature and issuing a fake letter. When I challenged him to come to Bhagyalakshmi temple, he did not dare to come out. I was accused of raising an India and Pakistan issue. How can going to temple here be a Pakistan issue? The BJP will put ₹20,000 into the accounts of all the flood affected families if elected to power,” Mr. Sanjay said.