TRS plenary will stamp KCR’s complete authority on party

Hyderabad

24 October 2021 23:49 IST

The grandness with which it is planned has a message for the Opposition

The first plenary of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) after the pandemic will be the complete show of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao and will stamp his complete authority on the party as well as the government.

He will be elected as the party president yet again as no other candidate has filed nomination for the post. But the plenary is also being seen as focussing on revitalising the party cadre to penetrate into the people to create a smooth path for the next Assembly elections. As per the party bylaws, the president should be elected every two years and traditionally the plenary was being held on April 27. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic it was not held last year and it missed in 2019 too due to the Parliament elections. For various reasons it is postponed to October now.

The plenary will begin at 10 a.m. and after immediate announcement of his election, the Chief Minister will thank the cadre where he will recall the 20 years’ journey as a party and seven years in the government with the party cadre ensuring that they were the lifeline of the party. Party leaders expect the Chief Minister to also give some indications of how the party will play an important role in the Centre in the near future since the party has made significant achievements for the new State. The governance is on the right path and there is no going back for the new State.

The plenary with 6,000 invited guests from across the State assumes significance as the party celebrates 20 years of its existence starting from a sub-regional party and shaping up to firmly entrench itself in Telangana politics for decades to come. The city has been painted pink to invite the delegates while the HICC where the meeting is being held has been taken over by the party. The grandness with which the plenary is planned has a message of a new narrative for the opposition parties and the general public that the party can’t be taken easily. A senior leader said a little bit of complacency that has set in among in the public representatives due to series of political wins and near decimation of Opposition will be shaken a bit. The party’s year-long programmes to be taken up to be in touch with the general public will also shape up here in the plenary.

As the TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao said this will be a precursor to showcase the party’s strength in the Maha Garjana to be held in Warangal on November 15 with 20 lakh people to celebrate two decades of its impact on Telangana and its very heart. The meeting is likely to propose several resolutions and a special song has been written by noted lyricist Suddala Ashok Teja. A photo exhibition is also planned that will feature the life history of the Chief Minister with thousands of photos starting from the Jaladrushyam days. Delicious food is also being prepared with nearly 30 dishes unique to Telangana to be served to the delegates and guests.