TRS planning to trigger communal riots: Bandi

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Wednesday accused the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) of hatching a conspiracy to trigger communal riots in Hyderabad in the next couple of days.

Mr Sanjay, who represents Karimnagar constituency in Parliament, was addressing a gathering after undertaking two-hour long “Deeksha” at his residence in Karimnagar in protest against the TRS regime’s alleged repressive measures against BJP cadre across the State.

Training his guns on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, he said, “Mr Rao is trying to stop the Praja Sangrama Yatra (padayatra) as he is growing impatient on witnessing massive support from people to the BJP.”

Attacks were being carried out on BJP cadre only to divert focus from the nationwide debate on the alleged involvement of the family of the persons at the helm in Telangana in the Delhi liquor scam, he charged.

The ruling dispensation in the State gained notoriety for nepotism and corruption scandals, he alleged, adding “Many more scams are going to surface in the days to come.”

He flayed the TRS regime alleging that those responsible for maintenance of law and order in the State were instigating attacks on BJP leaders and cadre by TRS workers.

Stating that he had taken up the padayatra to listen to the problems of people and expose the TRS “misrule”, Mr Sanjay vowed to continue his padayatra. “We shall not rest till we end the family rule in the State,” he said.

He called upon people to attend the public meeting scheduled to be held in Hanamkonda on August 27, to be addressed by BJP national president J P Nadda.

Later, addressing the party zonal meeting at a private function hall in the town, Mr Sanjay said the BJP’s victory in poll-bound Munugode Assembly constituency was imperative to free the State from the clutches of “despotic rule” and for the party to come to power in Telangana.

All the party cadre should strive to ensure the victory of the BJP in Munugode, he said.