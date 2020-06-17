TRS ordinance ‘anti-employee’: BJP

The Telangana unit of BJP on Wednesday asked the TRS government to immediately withdraw the ordinance making a special provision for deferment of payments to its employees and termed it an ‘anti-employee ordinance’.
City president and MLC N. Ramchander Rao told the media that the ordinance would only lead to more harassment of government employees and pensioners by stopping their payments. “They are already getting low salaries after the government had cut their pay/pensions in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak,” he pointed out and questioned the silence of employees’ union leaders on this latest blow by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.
The party also expressed grief and paid tribute to Colonel B. Santosh Babu and other Armymen who had laid down their lives in a skirmish with Chinese troops at Galwan valley in Ladakh.
Meet over Bonalu
In a separate digital media conference, party MLA T. Raja Singh urged the Chief Minister to host an all-party on Bonalu celebrations and issue guidelines for arrangements. He expressed his dissatisfaction at the earlier meeting called by Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and said that it did not take any suggestions from others.
“The government has taken an unilateral decision and announced that people should celebrate the festival inside their houses contrary to the traditional system. One woman from each house should be allowed to go to the temple to perform pujas following social distancing,” he observed.
